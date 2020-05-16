Menu
North Rockhampton Nursing Home
More results from nursing centre’s COVID-19 testing

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 10:45 AM
ALL of the 193 COVID-19 tests conducted at North Rockhampton’s nursing centre have returned a negative result.

In an update provided around 10.30am by Deputy Premier Steven Miles, he confirmed 114 of the facility’s 115 residents had been tested.

In addition to the nursing centre residents, it is believed the nurse had also come in contact with 39 staff members and 3 members of the community.

Those individuals are now under quarantine.

Plans to transfer some residents out of the community are now underway.

Mr Miles said residents located in the nursing centre’s Westward wing will be transferred to a different facility by a specialised team of paramedics.

This will allow residents of the Ivy Baker wing to be spread throughout the facility as it remains in strict lockdown.

The transfers are expected to commence at 11am this morning and should take around 24 hours to complete.

Queensland has recorded one new case of the virus overnight.

More to come.

