More Rocky shoppers swept up in police's shoplifting blitz

CRACK DOWN: Cole and Queensland Police have targeted customers stealing goods through self service check outs. Contributed

MORE thieves have appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court following the crackdown by police and Coles on the $1.1 billion shoplifted annually through self-serve checkouts.

On top of the 20 shoplifters who appeared last week, another two people pleaded guilty yesterday to the charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods from Coles at North Rockhampton.

Mark Philip Grice, 44, was observed on December 13 putting certain items into reusable shopping bags which he made no attempt to scan and pay for in the self-service checkout before leaving.

When intercepted and detained by police, he admitted to not paying for all the items, returning $30.95 worth of goods to Coles.

Magistrate Michael Burnett recognised Grice's lack of criminal history and was confident there would be no repeat of the behaviour. He fined Grice $200 and did not record a conviction.

Another Coles shopper, Jacob Dimech, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing shop goods.

He was observed taking a container of baby milk powder and putting it into a shopping bag in his trolley before proceeding through a self-service checkout. He paid for some items but not the powder.

When confronted by police about not paying for the $23 item, he said he had been "in a hurry to get the shopping done” and "simply forgot to pay for it”.

Mr Burnett sentenced Dimech to 40 hours' community service.