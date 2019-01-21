Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRACK DOWN: Cole and Queensland Police have targeted customers stealing goods through self service check outs.
CRACK DOWN: Cole and Queensland Police have targeted customers stealing goods through self service check outs. Contributed
Crime

More Rocky shoppers swept up in police's shoplifting blitz

Leighton Smith
by
21st Jan 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE thieves have appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court following the crackdown by police and Coles on the $1.1 billion shoplifted annually through self-serve checkouts.

On top of the 20 shoplifters who appeared last week, another two people pleaded guilty yesterday to the charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods from Coles at North Rockhampton.

Mark Philip Grice, 44, was observed on December 13 putting certain items into reusable shopping bags which he made no attempt to scan and pay for in the self-service checkout before leaving.

When intercepted and detained by police, he admitted to not paying for all the items, returning $30.95 worth of goods to Coles.

Magistrate Michael Burnett recognised Grice's lack of criminal history and was confident there would be no repeat of the behaviour. He fined Grice $200 and did not record a conviction.

Another Coles shopper, Jacob Dimech, 25, pleaded guilty to stealing shop goods.

He was observed taking a container of baby milk powder and putting it into a shopping bag in his trolley before proceeding through a self-service checkout. He paid for some items but not the powder.

When confronted by police about not paying for the $23 item, he said he had been "in a hurry to get the shopping done” and "simply forgot to pay for it”.

Mr Burnett sentenced Dimech to 40 hours' community service.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    How charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    premium_icon How charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    Council News Overflowing charity bins are becoming common across Australia and local charities say Rockhampton is no exception

    24 teams chase share of $40,000 prize pool at carnival

    premium_icon 24 teams chase share of $40,000 prize pool at carnival

    Rugby League Record entries mean change of venue for Rocky league event

    • 21st Jan 2019 6:40 PM
    Which CQ pub did this Mt Morgan boarding house become?

    premium_icon Which CQ pub did this Mt Morgan boarding house become?

    News How one grand building lived two lives

    • 21st Jan 2019 6:00 PM
    Good signs for Frenchville in pre-season friendly

    premium_icon Good signs for Frenchville in pre-season friendly

    Soccer GALLERY: Roos gallant in defeat against NPL team

    • 21st Jan 2019 5:52 PM