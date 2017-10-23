More severe storms for Rocky and CQ today after hail this morning

9am: ROCKHAMPTON is in the firing line for severe thunderstorm activity today after an early morning downpour dumped 12mm of rain in 10 minutes and areas of light hail.

A small line of storms rolled across the district about 4.30am delivering heavy rain in Rockhampton and a maximum wind speed of 43kmh.

There were reports of small hail falling in The Range and at Pink Lily with residents describing the hail as about half the size of a 5 cent piece.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a medium to high chance of showers and storm activity east of about Rockhampton to Stanthorpe where some storms will likely be severe, particularly about the Wide Bay and southern Capricornia.

BoM Forecaster Chris Joseph says there is a sharp focus on the Capricornia district today with the potential for showers and storms, possibly severe, to develop late morning and early afternoon.

He said Biloela would be on the edge of the severe storm activity while Gladstone and Miriam Vale were in the range for more severe storm action.

Yeppoon can except some storm activity today but severe storms were unlikely.

