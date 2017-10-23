29°
News

More severe storms for Rocky and CQ today after hail this morning

BoM rain radar shows a thunderstorm hitting Rockhampton about 4.30am Monday morning.
BoM rain radar shows a thunderstorm hitting Rockhampton about 4.30am Monday morning. BOM
by Frazer Pearce

9am: ROCKHAMPTON is in the firing line for severe thunderstorm activity today after an early morning downpour dumped 12mm of rain in 10 minutes and areas of light hail.

A small line of storms rolled across the district about 4.30am delivering heavy rain in Rockhampton and a maximum wind speed of 43kmh.

There were reports of small hail falling in The Range and at Pink Lily with residents describing the hail as about half the size of a 5 cent piece.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a medium to high chance of showers and storm activity east of about Rockhampton to Stanthorpe where some storms will likely be severe, particularly about the Wide Bay and southern Capricornia.

BoM Forecaster Chris Joseph says there is a sharp focus on the Capricornia district today with the potential for showers and storms, possibly severe, to develop late morning and early afternoon.

Satellite image shows the storm rolling across Central Queensland about 4.30am Monday.
Satellite image shows the storm rolling across Central Queensland about 4.30am Monday. BSCH

He said Biloela would be on the edge of the severe storm activity while Gladstone and Miriam Vale were in the range for more severe storm action.

Yeppoon can except some storm activity today but severe storms were unlikely.

More to follow.

Related Items

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Australia’s fastest growing jobs

Revealed: Australia’s fastest growing jobs

BARISTAS, beauticians and boot camp instructors are among Australia’s fastest-growing occupations.

Health bosses reveal date of Rocky's smoking summit

Roxy Denton and John Tweed have pledged to take part in the 10,000 Lives campaign to quit smoking.

Fitzroy area had much higher rates of smoking, obesity and diabetes.

After Adani success, second CQ mega mine on Rocky's radar

While the region has been wrapped up in the discussion about Adani, another big player has been quietly building up behind the scenes.

Major project to deliver more than 3000 jobs gets EIS green light

Stay fit throughout your pregnancy with this CQU program

Aptly named Fit4Two, the program is now in its second phase and is the brainchild of CQUni Physical Activity Researcher and lead investigator Dr Melanie Hayman.

Aptly named Fit4Two, the program is now in its second phase

Local Partners