More sexual assault charges laid against Rocky doctor

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor who had appeared in court over six sexual charges in recent months has had four more charges laid against him.

The doctor was set for a committal hearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, but after four fresh sexual assault charges from three new victims were laid, the matter was adjourned until September 8 for mention.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes told Magistrate Jeff Clark the statements were completed but the investigating officer had a few more exhibits to put together for the fresh charges.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran told the court they would be claiming 'no case' for four of the six old charges, and 'no case' for three of the four fresh charges.

The man had his bail refreshed, adding the three new names to the 'no contact' condition of his bail.