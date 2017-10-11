31°
More shrinks to review rapist who has hepatitis C

Courts have the power to appoint more psychiatrists before dangerous sex offenders are released.
John Weekes
A JUDGE says more psychiatrists need to assess a violent Rockhampton rapist before any possible release.

Michael Shane Kemp was jailed in 2008 for 10 years after raping a 16-year-old girl. He was aware he had hepatitis C at the time.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders like Kemp can be put on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

At a Brisbane Supreme Court review on Tuesday, Justice Sue Brown said the main issue for Kemp's case was whether more psychiatrists needed to get involved.

In deciding whether a prisoner was still "a serious danger” to the community, courts must take into account information such as psychiatrists' reports.

Justice Brown said she reviewed submissions from a medical expert and from the Attorney-General.

Justice Brown said for now, she was satisfied Kemp was still "a serious danger to the community”.

She said two further psychiatrists should be appointed.

In 2008, a Rockhampton District Court jury found Kemp guilty on two counts of rape and one of performing an indecent act in public.

Six years earlier he dragged the girl from a car by the throat, threw her to the ground, raped her and then said: "You are lucky - do you know what I could have done to you?”

The following December, Kemp, aged 40 at the time, was ordered to pay $48,000 compensation to the teenager

