More staff needed as pizza demand runs hot

Melanie Plane
| 12th Jun 2017 6:21 AM
SLICE OF SUCCESS: The new Domino's Gracemere store. INSET: Pankish Oberai.
SLICE OF SUCCESS: The new Domino's Gracemere store. INSET: Pankish Oberai.

IT'S all hands on deck at Domino's Gracemere with the new pizza store receiving a warm welcome from locals.

Since opening the store at Shop 2B, 2 Middle Rd, this month, Domino's franchisee Pankish Oberai and his team have been run off their feet, having received an amazing response from customers.

"We have been so overwhelmed with all of the support from our customers, it's incredible," Mr Oberai said.

"A lot of customers have come in and told us how much they love the new shop and the convenience of having piping-hot pizza close by, rather than driving to another city to pick up their favourite Domino's meal."

 

Pankish Oberai
Pankish Oberai

To keep up with demand, Mr Oberai said Domino's Gracemere needed more staff.

"For every shift, we have between 10 and 15 team members rostered on to ensure we can provide excellent service and quality pizza but on a busy Friday or Saturday, it's all hands on deck to keep up with demand," he said.

"We will definitely need to hire more team members so if you are passionate about customer service and are looking for a fun, flexible, part-time job, head to jobs.dominos.com.au.

When asked how Gracemere differed to other Domino's store communities he had worked in, Mr Oberai said word of mouth spread quickly in the area.

"We have really only just opened our doors but people have been recommending us to their friends and family and that support has been amazing," he said.

"Our ovens can cook pizzas in just under five minutes so when a pizza arrives at a customer's doorstep within 15 minutes of placing their order, they are amazed.

"Our team have been incredible. They're all still fairly new to the role however we really appreciate any feedback we have been receiving; if it's positive, it's fantastic for the team to hear and if it's negative, we can learn from our mistakes.

"If a customer is not happy with their meal, we will replace or refund it

for them, guaranteed, because we want to do anything to keep our customers happy."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  dominos gracemere dominos pizza

