More support pledged to help locals avoid payday lenders

HELP PROMISED: Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Di Farmer and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga have promised $6.2 million in Emergency Relief Funding.

HELP is on the way for a whole new cohort of Central Queenslanders forced to seek assistance from local charities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Di Farmer joined Keppel MP Brittany Lauga in Rockhampton to make an election promise to provide an additional $6.2 million over the next two years, to make sure emergency support services were extended to vulnerable Queenslanders.

Ms Farmer said the funding would be vital in ensuring all Queenslanders could unite and recover.

The funding includes $2.2 million to go towards emergency support services, like the provision of cash, food vouchers and food parcels and $4 million for 20 NGO workers to provide financial resilience counselling to vulnerable Queenslanders, including helping them apply for no interest loans.

The funding promise aims to prevent those struggling financially from falling into the trap of applying for payday lender loans which charge exorbitant interest rates.

Given the number of new faces seeking assistance from local charities, Ms Lauga said the investment was much needed.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put significant financial pressure on families in my area,” she said.

“We don’t want those families to feel as though they have to turn to predatory payday lenders.

“By providing assisting those who are financially vulnerable in obtaining no interest loans, the Queensland Government is ensuring that all Queenslanders can get through this difficult time, without being crippled with debt.”

“COVID-19 has hit all Queenslanders. But for some it has been especially difficult.

“This emergency relief funding forms part of our Economic Recovery Plan and will make sure that no Queenslander falls through the cracks.”

Minister for Communities, Disability Service and Seniors, Coralee O’Rourke said this additional funding would build on the existing supports the Queensland Government had in place.

“The Queensland Government has been able to fund 87 emergency relief providers across the state to provide immediate financial relief to those in need,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“Our Financial Literacy and Resilience services have made 27 financial counsellors and financial resilience workers available across the State to help Queenslanders facing financial vulnerability.

“And our Good Money Stores have provided a safe alternative to payday lenders.

“I can only hope that the Federal Government will take action to crack down on the predatory behaviour of some payday lenders.”