Four teenagers and a man aged in his 20s have been charged with murdering a boy following an out-of-control party in Perth.
Crime

More teens charged with boy’s murder

by Angie Raphael
18th Dec 2020 3:34 PM

Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a boy who was allegedly stabbed during an attack by a group in Perth.

Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, 17, was allegedly attacked near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close in Waikiki, then further assaulted outside a home on nearby Resolution Drive on Saturday night.

Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce told reporters on Thursday that the boy was stabbed after a large party got out of hand.

Chikayne was rushed to Rockingham General Hospital where he died.

Homicide squad detectives previously charged three males - aged 17, 18 and 27 - with murder.

Police revealed on Friday that they had charged two other young men, aged 18 and 19, with the same offence.

Chikayne's family has remembered him as a "selfless hero".

"Chikayne, our beautiful, caring young man, always put others first," they said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates, and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero.

"You will always be remembered as our hero."

