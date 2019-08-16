More than 1,000 road jobs up for grabs in Central Queensland

RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade.

RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade. Allan Reinikka ROK190619apalaszc

MORE than 1000 jobs in road building, engineering and design will soon be up for grabs in Central Queensland thanks to some massive road projects that will soon be rolled out.

The Queensland Government kicked off their recruitment drive to meet the demand for workers created by the $121million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (which is under way), as well as future projects including safety upgrades, bridge replacements, the Capricorn Highway duplication and construction of the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Yesterday, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey met with more than 500 industry representatives and local businesses to brief them on projects in the Queensland Government's $14.5 billion regional roads program.

Mr Bailey said over the coming month, briefings would be held throughout the state's regional centres, encouraging local businesses to tender for projects.

Proposed Major Works to Competitive Tender Report for Central Queensland between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. TMR

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said more than $1.09billion would be spent in Central Queensland, generating hundreds of jobs.

"Roads and transport infrastructure not only connect our communities but also create jobs and support industry,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"I want to see as many Central Queensland workers as possible grab the jobs on offer as we build projects like the Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade and the Rockhampton Ring Road.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the roads and transport spend was the Queensland Government's fourth record roads and transport program.

"There's a job bonanza and we want to make sure Central Queensland businesses and Central Queenslanders get in first,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Since 2015, the Palaszczuk Government has created a steady pipeline of projects to not only support our state's increased demand for roads and transport but also deliver jobs.”

Mr Bailey said if you visited hubs in regional Queensland, you'd find people turning up on job sites, building our future roads and transport.

For more information visit here.