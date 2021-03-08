More than 1000 vote early for next Division 3 councillor

More than 1,000 Rockhampton residents have already voted.

Of 7,600 total electors, 932 had voted in person and 110 by post as of Monday.

Electoral Commission of Queensland commissioner Pat Vidgen said early voting was growing in popularity.

“With lives becoming busier and busier, it is a great way to cast your vote at a convenient day and time,” he said.

“Division 3 electors will also have a Voter Information Card (VIC) either emailed to them or received by post, which should be a familiar item from all four previous elections.

“Just as with previous elections, bringing your VIC when voting makes the roll mark-off just a bit quicker.”

The second week of early voting for the Rockhampton Division 3 by-election will continue until Friday 12 March, with election day voting on Saturday 13 March.

Early voting is available at the James Lawrence Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this week from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Thursday and 9am to 6pm on Friday.

Election day voting is available at both the Lakes Creek and Berserker Street State Schools between 8am and 6pm.

Mr Vidgen said this councillor election was the fourth election in 12 months for Division 3 electors, and some things would be very familiar.

“When electors come to their voting venue, they’ll notice the ECQ’s COVID-safe provisions are the same as previous elections: stay 1.5 metres apart, use hand sanitiser and bring your own pen or pencil with you if you wish,” he said.

“The optional preferential voting system for the Division 3 election is also the same one as used for the recent mayoral election meaning electors can choose to number one, some, or all of the boxes on their ballot paper.

“What should also be familiar is that voting is compulsory in this election, as with all elections in Australia.”