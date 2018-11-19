More than 100mm of rain drenches dry CQ towns in storm

4mm of rain fell at Duthie Park, south-east of Blackall.

FOR once a forecast was wrong in all the right ways for residents in the Central Highlands who were drenched in rain in an overnight storm.

Possible storms with minimal rain fall was forecast by Bureau of Meteorology early yesterday morning but by the afternoon, a severe storm warning set in.

Parts of Moura copped the heaviest falls with more than 100mm falling, according to residents in the area.

Delighted graziers posted their excitement to rain-sharing page, Who Got the Rain with some saying it was the most rain they'd received all year.

Rainfall totals around CQ. BOM

Comet also received some heavy falls with a resident's gauges measuring 104mm across their property.

Storms are forecast for the remainder of the day around some CQ towns with more reportedly on the way Thursday.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Source: Who Got the Rain?

26mm- Julia Creek