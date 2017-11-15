More than 100mm rainfall possible for areas across CQ

RAIN PREDICTED: Rain forecast for the next week shows widespread falls are possible with storm activity across CQ.

FARMERS can expect some welcome falls as a massive, 2000km trough drenching the state moves towards Western and Central Queensland.

The system spans Queensland, the Northern Territory, northern New South Wales and verges into Western Australia and lashed storms over the Mount Isa and Longreach areas yesterday afternoon as it moved eastward.

Isolated heavy falls are expected through the Central Highlands and Coalfields areas today, reaching to just south of Emerald with rain to continue moving slowly east through to Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Blazak said patches of Central Queensland and the Central West could expect more than 100mm if they get under a thunderstorm, but could otherwise expect about 15-20mm.

The meteorologist explained the upper-level trough meant plenty of cold air in the upper atmosphere, combined with moisture dragged down into Central Australia from Darwin, accounted for the impressive falls.

Forecasts for Friday show potential for storms in the CQ area.

"Shower activity is a little bit hit and miss, it's still a possibility of picking up the occasional heavy falls for Central Queensland or western inland Tuesday, Wednesday and again Thursday,” he said yesterday.

As the trough moves further east through Friday and Saturday, it is expected to hit a "blocking high” sitting in the Tasman, which would stop the system from hitting the coast.

"Over the hill around Taroom and in the southern Central Highlands and Coalfields, maybe just south of Emerald, but I think the closer you get to the coast the less you are going to see of this,” Mr Blazak said of the impacted areas.

"It might help some farmers.”

Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast can expect "fairly mild conditions” for the rest of the working week, with a rain band moving towards the east coast around the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to top around 30 degrees, with east/southeast winds.

"At this stage it looks like it might stall around the Darling Downs area, so towards Toowoomba but there will be a little bit reaching the coast,” MrBlazak said of the trough.

"At this stage totals don't look to be super impressive, you might be able to pick up 5-10mm over the weekend if you're lucky... still a long way out yet.

"It looks like most of the rain will fall a little bit further inland, but we will get the leftovers moving towards the coast.”

Local weatherman Mike Griffin said for the past few days Rockhampton had experienced cooler than average October conditions as a result of the high in the Tasman.

"Wind gusts of 27 knots (50km/h) have driven waves up to 2-3 metres with a peak of 4 metres during the weekend,” he said Monday.

Mr Blazak corroborated the outlook of increased coastal swells and conditions.

"I'd be paying attention to the coastal forecast if I was thinking of heading to the water this weekend,” he said.