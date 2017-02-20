34°
More than $12,000 raised to bring injured snowboarder home

Shakira Sellen
| 20th Feb 2017 8:07 AM
INJURED: Clermont man, Rhys Wood, 24 was injured in a snow boarding accident in Canada. A Go Fund Me page has been started to raise money to bring him back to Australia.
INJURED: Clermont man, Rhys Wood, 24 was injured in a snow boarding accident in Canada. A Go Fund Me page has been started to raise money to bring him back to Australia. Contributed

ABOUT $12,000 was raised in a day to bring Clermont man home from Canada after snowboarding accident.

Rhys Wood was injured after a snow boarding accident it stated on a GoFund Me page raising money to get him home.

Rhys' sister said the 24-year-old man two vertebrae and severed his spinal cord in which means he will never walk again.

More than $12,000 has been raised for him in one day.

"My parents got that freak phone call that no parent should have to get to say your son is in hospital and has had a snow boarding accident and can't feel his legs, to find out a couple of hours later that he has fractured two vertebrae and severed his spinal cord in which means he will never walk again,” his sister said.

"Obviously that's devastating news for a 24-year-old to hear let alone hearing it with no family around he is shattered that's an understatement.

"The support from his friends in Canada and the social workers has been excellent and we take our hats off to them for helping while we can't be there.”

Now there is a campaign to get the young man home.

"It's going to be a long road to both him recovering and even getting him home which is also going to be an expensive one so every little dollar will help and we will be very appreciative of this he will be more then likely spending a lot of time Brisbane before being allowed to come back to his home town of Clermont where he was due to return home to in less then two weeks time for a 10 visit before venturing back to Canada for a further two years, at the end of the day we just want to bring our brother and son home where he belongs.”

Topics:  canada clermont fundaiser gofundme

