More than $12k raised for family of young Emerald boys

Sheldon 6 (middle blue shirt), and Shane Shorey 7 (left standing), were killed when an out-of-control car hit them as they walked home from the local pool. Eldest brother Mark was also hit but escaped with minor injuries.

More than $12,000 has been raised so far to support the family of two young boys who were tragically killed on Tuesday.

Shane, 7, and Sheldon Shorey, 6, who lived in Emerald with their dad Joseph Shorey, were hit by a car about 4.30pm on January 5, while on holidays in New South Wales.

Two GoFundMe pages were created to help cover funeral costs and support their family through the tough time.

“(Mr Shorey) sent his babies home for contact with their mummy and mob and the most tragic accident happened please assist (him) to bury his babies with dignity and pride,” the organiser wrote.

“I cannot fathom the pain he and all the mob are going through right now.”

The two separate GoFundMe pages have so far raised a combined $12,000 in just 18 hours.

The tragic incident occurred while the boys were visiting their mum in Wellington for the holidays.

Shane and Sheldon were walking in a group of five – with their older brother, their mother and a friend – when they were struck by the driver who was allegedly travelling at a high speed.

Their older brother Mark, 9, sustained minor injuries and is reportedly recovering in hospital.