More than $14k raised for CQ mum with 12 months to live

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been created for Rockhampton mother Ashlee Wood who has been given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a rare cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma. Picture: Contributed

More than $14,000 has been raised for a Rockhampton mother who has been given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Ashlee Wood, 33, was diagnosed in March 2021 with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS).

A large tumour was found in Ms Wood’s upper abdomen and had coursed through her blood and made its way into her bones and lungs.

She started her first round of chemotherapy on March 23 and was on sick leave from her job at CQ University due to illness and the side effects.

Doctors delivered the devastating news on April 8 that her cancer was terminal, and she had a life expectancy of 12 months.

Ashlee Wood with her son Wyatt. Picture: Contributed

Ms Wood’s friend Rianna Van Schyndel created a fundraiser last week on GoFundMe to help her with financial assistance.

Ms Van Schyndel, who lived in Brisbane, said she set up the fundraiser for Ms Wood, who was a single mother to her two-year-old son Wyatt, as a way for her to help when she couldn’t be there in person.

She said she met Ms Wood when they worked as civilians for Queensland Police Service in Rockhampton in 2010.

“Even though I don’t live in Rockhampton anymore we have always kept in touch,” she said.

“I can’t make anything better because she is not going to get better, so that’s why I thought by launching this she could travel and see a few places when she does feel good and doesn’t feel the pressure to pay her bills.

“The money will allow her to stay in the house she is renting, send Wyatt to daycare, purchase groceries, all the daily things you need to pay for when you’re an adult.

“That’s the best thing we can do for her with what time she has left.”

She said one round of chemotherapy cost Ms Wood about $350 out of pocket every three weeks, as well as other ongoing medical costs.

She said when Ms Wood was feeling well enough, she planned to travel to Uluru.

She said flights and accommodation would all come from the fundraiser to give her the experience and memories she always wanted.

She said Ms Wood would also love to visit Fraser Island.

“Help somebody live the last year of their life without the financial stresses everyday life throws at us,” she said.

“Help Ashlee make memories with Wyatt that we can pass down to him after she is gone.

“When he is older, he will be able to look back and hopefully know what his mum was like and what type of person she was.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/can-you-help-ashlee.