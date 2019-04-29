More than 15 million containers refunded in CQ

CENTRAL Queenslanders have really supported Containers for Change, with Kanga Bins Rockhampton revealing they had hit 18 million containers since the scheme launched in November last year.

Amanda McCasker, who is one of the owners of Kanga Bins Rockhampton, said she hadn't heard anything negative about the scheme since its launch and said it was helping clean up Queensland.

She said she remembered some gentlemen who would walk around Yeppoon cleaning up the roads and would cash in their containers.

"They were averaging about $300 a day between them,” she said.

"I think as the road sides have been clearing up this may have dwindled down a little bit.

"But it is great to see the kids coming in with quite large quantities. We had one child say they were saving up money for a deposit on their first house - he was seven.

"I am looking outside now and seeing about eight people with large quantities of bags to be counted. It is great to see more and more people coming over time.

"I am not seeing anything negative about it.”

Kanga Bins currently employed a team of 32, who Mrs McCasker said were efficient and productive.

Although, there will be some exciting changes to the way the containers are processed.

"There is going to be some great initiative ideas coming into the system which will make everything a little bit quicker,” she said.

Mrs McCasker said she wanted people to consider donating their money from Containers for Change to a charity instead of putting their containers into the recycling bin.

"If you aren't necessarily interested in coming onto the scheme, you can always come in, do a bag drop and donate the money to a charity,” she said.

"There are so many charities out there coming on board to the scheme and it is nice to see.

"Some of these charities don't get government funding and it is nice to see the money go back into the community.

"If any of the charities around CQ would like to set up a COEX account, they are more than welcome to contact us.”

State MPs Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel, and Barry O'Rourke, Member for Rockhampton, have announced refunds of more than $40 million have been returned to Queenslanders and community organisations under the Containers for Change scheme.

"More than 400 million containers have now been returned across Queensland since the scheme started,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Of that, more than 30.6 million containers have been returned to container refund points across Central Queensland.”

Mrs Lauga said school children, families and community groups had embraced the scheme.

.

"The scheme has also created more than 620 jobs across Queensland, which is fantastic,” she said.

Containers for Change gives a 10-cent refund for each recyclable can and bottle.