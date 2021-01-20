More than 17,000 vote early in Rocky election

The ECQ will begin to post election results before polls close on Saturday. Photo: File

More than 17,000 people have voted in Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election so far, according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Of 55,886 electors, 17,655 – 31.59 per cent – had set down their preferences by January 20.

Most, 14,256, went in person to vote, whereas 3,223 returned postal votes and 176 voted by telephone.

The number of early voters has risen by about 3,000 a day since January 11.

The deadline for the nearly 6,381 postal votes issued to Rockhampton electors is 6pm on February 2.

The ECQ will begin to post results just before the close of polls on election day.