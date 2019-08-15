More than 20,000 people turn out for nine day Village Fest

GOOD TURNOUT: The crowd came out in force to see the Hoodoo Gurus.

GOOD TURNOUT: The crowd came out in force to see the Hoodoo Gurus. Steve Marshall

THIS year's Village Festival has been deemed a huge success with over 20,000 people who descended on the Capricorn Coast to visit multiple venues featuring a horde of musicians, artists, poets and entertainers.

Village Festival chairman Phil Henry said the festival board/committee was extremely happy with how the festival went and most appreciative of support from both Coast Rotary Clubs, Cooee Bay Men's Shed and the huge number of volunteers who made the festival possible.

Hoodoo Gurus rock the stage. Steve Marshall

"We are already getting feedback from retailers and venues about good sales and a real buzz around town from people who had a wonderful time throughout the festival,” Mr Henry said.

"NZ Ice Creamery on the beachfront had the third highest sales in the nation on Saturday, James Street was packed all weekend and the excitement could be felt moving through the crowds.

"The Artboxes along the beachfront attracted a lot of interest and positive comments.”

Kingswood pulled out their best when they took to the Yeppoon beachfront stage on Saturday night. Steve Marshall

Mr Henry said an estimated 6500 people attended on the Saturday night for Hoodoo Gurus and a good 3000 of them were dancing.

"It is hard to tell exactly how many people attended overall for the week, but we estimate there were over 20,000 which is a huge boon for the Coast,” he said.

Caje Goves, Inez Goves and Noel Brady were very impressed with the Artboxes along the beachfront. Steve Marshall

"Collaboration with Keppel Coast Arts enabled a broader spread of arts and activities, such as the Creek Sessions on the main stage on Sunday afternoon which attracted a bigger crowd than recent years.

"Redfoot Cabaret in Emu Park was very well received by locals; the hall was nearly full, and organisers didn't think it possible to fit any more people in.

Liz and Kate Mahood at Queen Street Community Hall. Steve Marshall

"Queen St Hall was its usual cruisy self with a good range of artists who were well received.”

Mr Henry said the committee would build on this year's success.

"Our challenge now is to get everyone to get used to it being a nine-day festival, managing so many components and using all the beachfront down to the new Lagoon Precinct,” he said.