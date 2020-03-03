More than 300 million sales later, they get a tribute performance

MUSIC legends Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt are arguably three of the world’s most recognisable voices.

With combined record sales topping in excess of 300 million, as well as an endless wealth of top 20 hits between them, they truly are three of the music world’s greatest.

In the Pilbeam Theatre’s Morning Melodies, Melbourne singer songwriter Bloom will perform a tribute to these three Grammy Award-winning artists with a selection of the incredible hits that span several decades.

Stevie Nicks is best known as a vocalist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac but is also a chart-topper in her own right. She is celebrated as one of the top 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Carole King is one of the 20th century’s most successful female songwriters, having penned more than 100 pop hits.

She has also had the story of her life played out on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Linda Ronstadt is one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time.

She has released over 30 studio albums, and is the winner of 11 Grammys, three American Music Awards and one Emmy Award.

And then there’s Bloom, a singer in her prime, belting out the songs of these three wonderful women.

Bloom is one of Australia’s greatest power vocalists in her own right and has already garnered international acclaim for her effortless soulful vocal resonance of power vocalists Adele and Amy Winehouse with her Adele and Amy Songbook Tour.

Bloom will perform the iconic songs of these three musical heavyweights at this month’s Morning Melodies event on Monday, March 30 from 11am, with a free morning tea provided by Brumby’s from 10am.

Tickets are on sale now from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office. Phone 4927 4111 or visit the online box office at seeitlive.com.au.

Morning Melodies is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and Bolsover Radiology.