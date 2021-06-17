The 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show has been hailed a great success, with 33,000 visitors walking through the gates of the showgrounds over three days last week.

Thursday alone recorded an attendance of 20,000 people, which Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said was a fantastic result.

Mr Williams said the community had well and truly supported this year’s event.

“While most ticket holders were from the local Rockhampton region, it was wonderful to see outside visitors in attendance, experiencing what our community has to offer,” he said.

“Every member of the Advance Rockhampton event team, wider council team, committees, volunteers, sponsors and local businesses all played a part in the overall success of this year’s event and we cannot thank them all enough.”

Greyson and Melanie Grenade at the 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show. Picture: Jann Houley

Rockhampton Show Committee Member councillor Ellen Smith said the beloved community event was fantastic value for money.

“It wouldn’t be an Agricultural Show without the fun and fanfare of attractions like sideshows and show bags, dagwood dogs and daring stunts, rides and reptile shows,” Ms Smith said.

“We were able to up the ante this year with new and improved experiences including the return of the camel races, The Drover’s Tale Show, build-a-scarecrow competitions and the biggest petting zoo we have ever had.”

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said a massive amount of work was undertaken to deliver the community a COVID Safe agricultural show with all the favourite attractions.

“The work involved was absolutely worth it to be able to walk around the Show and see everyone enjoying all of the rides, entertainment, and competitions,” Ms Pearce said.

“It was fantastic to be able to bring back this major showcase event in 2021.”

Originally published as More than 30,000 people attend this year’s Rocky show