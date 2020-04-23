More than 40 Rockhampton Airport jobs under threat

SWISSPORT: 41 aviation safety and anti-terrorism jobs are under threat at Rockhampton Airport in coming days.

ROCKHAMPTON Airport will continue to operate as normal, despite 41 local aviation jobs under threat in coming days.

The Courier Mail reported on Wednesday that Swissport was preparing to lay off more than 80 per cent of its workers, begin liquidating critical airport assets and suspend its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company provides ground services and cargo handling for the aviation industry and is the primary contractor for that service at Rockhampton Airport.

There are also eight Swissport employees at Emerald Airport.

Swissport’s Asia-Pacific vice-president Glenn Rutherford said the decision to axe jobs in Rockhampton had not yet been made, but there was a pending decision coming.

Mr Rutherford called on the Australian Government to “step up” and broaden its financial support beyond the airlines which have seen a 90 per cent decrease in revenue since the pandemic.

“Currently, we are paying more in staff car parking and airport fees than we earn by servicing flights in Australia,” he said.

“We are desperately seeking financial support from the Australian Government of about $125 million for a package of tax relief, creditor protection, loans and further wage support to retain critical safety and security resources that will be essential to stimulate the economy on the other side of this crisis.

“We have an audience with the deputy prime minister on Friday and I am hopeful he will step up and deliver an outcome that Australia needs.”

He said “hundreds of millions of dollars” of bespoke equipment essential for aircraft handling would be progressively sold off to other markets in coming months if the crisis continued.

However, he said there had been no decision to sell any airport assets in Rockhampton at this time.

“All scheduled flights will continue to be serviced by Swissport,” he said.

“We are committed to our customers; our customers are important to us.”

Mr Rutherford said at some point, due to the lack of timeline for this pandemic and social distancing regulations, “we will have to make decisions about our liquidity including the workforce size and assets.

“What I need is for the government to recognise this is a unique industry which has a very critical skill set and resource requirement. We can recover fast with the support of the government or put a big drag on the speed of recovery. That’s a decision for the government, they need to step up.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the deputy prime minister was working through the Swissport proposal and was committed to providing support to all those within the aviation sector who had been heavily impacted by this pandemic.

Ms Landry said this was a difficult period for the entire aviation sector.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

“Pressure is not only on airlines, but also airports and ancillary support services in the supply chain including Swissport,” she said.

“We are supporting aviation with more than $1.2 billion committed so far to maintaining operations across the sector and supporting jobs during this crisis, because we know how critical the industry is to the transport of critical medical supplies and workers during this crisis. Everything we are doing as a government in response to this pandemic is to save lives and livelihoods.

“The government has committed $130 billion to the JobKeeper package, which is available to businesses, including Swissport, to help keep people in jobs at this critical time.”

Mr Rutherford said while the JobKeeper package was welcome across the broader community, aviation was likely to be one of the last industries to have restrictions lifted, meaning the six-month JobKeeper package wouldn’t sustain jobs.

“We have seen a 90 per cent drop in revenue, and with no foreseeable ending to the domestic and international travel crisis, JobKeeper actually increases overheads because it forces companies to accumulate employee annual leave, sick leave and redundancy entitlements, which will force many into insolvency,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s Airport Growth and Development chair councillor Neil Fisher said it would be a bitter blow for the community if the jobs were lost altogether.

Councillor Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport.

“The fundamental reality is that someone needs to do the job they do at the airport and use the equipment they have here, or a new operator would need to bring in similar equipment,” he said.

“We would anticipate that somebody (be it Swissport or another) will ultimately find a solution.

“I am confident this will work its way out and want to reassure passengers that it is business as usual. For every plane that lands in Rockhampton, there will be baggage handlers there to load and unload luggage.

“Rockhampton is open for business no matter what is thrown at us.”