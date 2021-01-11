More than $4k raised for family who lost everything in fire

A GoFundMe page has been created for a Rockhampton family who lost their home to a fire on January 11. Picture: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been created for a Rockhampton family who lost everything when a fire destroyed their home in Park Avenue on January 11.

Tragedy struck when a 16-year-old smelt smoke coming from under the Face St house.

Emergency services crews arrived on scene about 10.30am to find the house “fully engulfed” by fire.

Four children and one adult were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions for precautionary reasons.

ROK110120FIRE1: January 11 20021 Nth Rocky house fire footage J Houley

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, there was “significant damage” to the property.

On January 15, a QFES spokeswoman said investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire was non-suspicious.

The GoFundMe page hoped to raise $25,000 to assist homeowner ‘Gary’ with the demolition and clearing of debris.

Emergency services crews at the scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Picture: Jann Houley

So far, $4279 had been raised for the family in five days.

According to the page, the house was burnt down to the ground with all contents, belongings and family memorabilia destroyed.

It also said the house and its contents were not insured which left the family in a “very tough and expensive financial position”, having to rebuild the home that was going to be left for ‘Gary’s’ children and grandchildren.

To donate, go to https://au.gofundme.com/f/help-gary-rebuild-his-home-for-his-family.