More than 60kg of litter in waterways despite lockdown

THE closure of pubs and social venues during the coronavirus lockdown had little impact on the amount of rubbish flowing into Rockhampton waterways.

An audit in May by the Fitzroy Basin Association recorded 64kg of litter in nine Rockhampton CBD drains.

That shows a 20 per cent reduction since February this year, but an increase of 29 per cent since last September.

Nine “drain buddy” baskets were installed in Rockhampton stormwater drains in mid-2019 to collect litter and sediment, with cigarettes being the leading form of litter, according to the Fitzroy Basin Association.

Community participation officer Bethlea Bell said she had hoped the national lockdown would have resulted in less marine debris.

“As part of this project, we have installed three butt bins at key locations in Rockhampton’s CBD to encourage proper disposal,” Ms Bell said.

“It’s a small start, but every single cigarette butt that ends up in one of these butt bins is a direct improvement.

“Cigarettes are plastic lined and are non-biodegradable. If a cigarette smoker litters 10 cigarettes a day, that amounts very quickly to thousands a year, the remnants of each will still exist in 100 years’ time.”

The drain buddy project aims to “provoke a change in human behaviour”, namely by advocating responsible disposal of rubbish.

Since the project’s conception, 2993 cigarette butts have been recovered from Rockhampton drains.

Some 543 cigarette butts have been found since COVID-19 began.

The drain buddies were paid for by a Local Action Community Reef Protection grant from the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.