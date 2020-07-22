Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Littered cigarette butts. Photo: File
Littered cigarette butts. Photo: File
News

More than 60kg of litter in waterways despite lockdown

Timothy Cox
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE closure of pubs and social venues during the coronavirus lockdown had little impact on the amount of rubbish flowing into Rockhampton waterways.

An audit in May by the Fitzroy Basin Association recorded 64kg of litter in nine Rockhampton CBD drains.

That shows a 20 per cent reduction since February this year, but an increase of 29 per cent since last September.

Nine “drain buddy” baskets were installed in Rockhampton stormwater drains in mid-2019 to collect litter and sediment, with cigarettes being the leading form of litter, according to the Fitzroy Basin Association.

Community participation officer Bethlea Bell said she had hoped the national lockdown would have resulted in less marine debris.

“As part of this project, we have installed three butt bins at key locations in Rockhampton’s CBD to encourage proper disposal,” Ms Bell said.

“It’s a small start, but every single cigarette butt that ends up in one of these butt bins is a direct improvement.

“Cigarettes are plastic lined and are non-biodegradable. If a cigarette smoker litters 10 cigarettes a day, that amounts very quickly to thousands a year, the remnants of each will still exist in 100 years’ time.”

The drain buddy project aims to “provoke a change in human behaviour”, namely by advocating responsible disposal of rubbish.

Since the project’s conception, 2993 cigarette butts have been recovered from Rockhampton drains.

Some 543 cigarette butts have been found since COVID-19 began.

The drain buddies were paid for by a Local Action Community Reef Protection grant from the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APOLOGY: Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s College

        premium_icon APOLOGY: Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s College

        Rugby League Livestreaming of the Aaron Payne Cup.

        Blue Dawg mountain bike trail supported by tourism heads

        premium_icon Blue Dawg mountain bike trail supported by tourism heads

        Travel Rockhampton Region deputy mayor Neil Fisher says he will not be letting this fall...

        $1M barrage gate raise construction to start soon

        premium_icon $1M barrage gate raise construction to start soon

        Environment Council project raises barrage gates by 0.5cm, creating allocation for an extra...

        UPDATE: Bus passengers in nose-to-tail on CQ highway

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bus passengers in nose-to-tail on CQ highway

        Breaking Wet weather across the region has resulted in a frightening traffic crash.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 2:44 PM
        • 1 OkToSayNoToTheNats