More than 650 students hit fields, courts at Yeppoon

Netballers from across the region will compete.

Netballers from across the region will compete.

SCHOOL SPORTS: More than 650 students from across Central Queensland have descended on Yeppoon for the 13th annual Catholic Primary Schools Challenge Cup.

The rugby league fields and netball courts at St Brendan's College were a hive of activity as the three-day competition got under way today.

The Challenge is again being hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Yeppoon.

It involves 31 primary schools from Bundaberg to Mackay and west to Longreach.

St Benedict's principal Tim Collins said the event was a wonderful opportunity for students to come together and compete under a sporting banner, to form friendships and to build networks.

"Many students continue those friendships and look forward to catching up at this event each year,” he said.

"We anticipate around 1000 adults including teachers, parents and carers to be there encouraging and supporting the students.

"Students will participate in a range of competitions in netball and rugby league over the course of three days as well as pool events.”

Games continue from 9am tomorrow and 8.30am Friday, with the presentation ceremony at 2.30pm on Friday.