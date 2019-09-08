Menu
A vegetation fire is burning near Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.
Breaking

More than a dozen crews work to contain two fires

Tegan Annett
by
8th Sep 2019 10:24 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM

UPDATE 11.30am: 

A THIRD bushfire has started in the Gladstone region, near Aquarius Ave at River Ranch, near Calliope. 

At 11.10am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene and are working to contain the fire. 

Smoke may affect the area. 

Earlier 10.25am: 

MORE than a dozen fire crews are fighting to extinguish two blazes at Mount Larcom and Yarwun.

The grass fire at Mount Larcom started and Wednesday and has been contained in an area near Popenia Road, with the help of water-bombing aircraft earlier this morning.

There are about 10 crews at the scene to ensure it continues to burn within containment lines.

The fire was estimated to be 900 hectares in size earlier this morning.

Smoke may affect Mount Larcom, Boyne Island, Gladstone and surrounds.

A vegetation fire started at Yarwun this morning at 301 Reid Rd, near Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.

Four crews are at the scene of the fire which is estimated to be about 400 metres by 300 metres in size.

Residents have been asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

