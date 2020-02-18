‘More things to be worried about than sharks’

Robert Dye’s party trick is to show people his mangled hand and tell them he was attacked by a shark… while fighting off a crocodile.

In fact, the miner from Western Australia said he was less worried about sharks and more worried about other things that could kill you, such as the conveyor belt he got caught up in.

He said he was sceptical about the State Government’s move to reinstate drum lines along CQ’s tourist beaches.

“Mind you, I spent 30-plus years in New South Wales where pretty well all the beaches were already protected by shark nets,” he said.

“But then I went to Western Australia, near Dampier, which has no nets, and they’re big sharks out that way.”

Mr Dye and his son, Kurt, who is visiting from Gosford, were relaxing at the Rosslyn Bay Marina on Monday, where they spotted a turtle.

Mr Dye is recovering from his most recent surgery, to close a massive flap of skin on his thigh, while he waits for court cases pertaining to his workplace injury.

“My sister’s lived here for 18 years and her partner’s got a place out near Five Rocks,” he said.

“It’s the best of both worlds, being so close to town and having somewhere beautiful to go on the weekends.”

He and his son are keen spear fishers who have seen the odd shark out in deep water.

“I was fishing for abalone in New South Wales when I came across a four-footer,” he said.

“I took up off one way and he took off the other.”

But with Kurt’s home just recovered from fire, and now under flood, he reckoned the Government had better ways to spend money than ­flip-flopping on shark measures.

“They shouldn’t waste their money on this stuff; they should spend it on the pensioners,” he said.