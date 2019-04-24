Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

More vegan activists arrested for Darling Downs protests

24th Apr 2019 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested an addition 16 vegan activists for their alleged roles in protests at Carey Bros Yangan abattoir and the Lemontree feedlot at Millmerran.

Eight activists have been charged one count each of entering farming land (trespass) for their alleged involvement in the Yangan protest, on April 8.

This bring the total number of arrest to 19 following the incident and the activists are due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on various dates in the coming weeks.

An additional eight people were charged with entering farming land (trespass) following the Millmerran incident, on March 23.

The charges follow the arrest of a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Margate, who were changed with unlawfully entering farming land (trespass).

All are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on various dates.

The arrests were made by detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) together with officers from the Darling Downs, Moreton, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Help arrives for CQ hotels in battle against online booking

    premium_icon Help arrives for CQ hotels in battle against online booking

    Politics Labor reveals policy to knock money off the price of accommodation.

    ANZAC DAY: See list of all services and marches in CQ

    ANZAC DAY: See list of all services and marches in CQ

    News See details for the CBD road closures and services/marches

    MP caught up in Facebook trouble as Stop Adani Convoy nears

    premium_icon MP caught up in Facebook trouble as Stop Adani Convoy nears

    News Stop Adani Convoy enters Central Queensland with mixed response

    Shorten coal stance could burn Labor seats

    premium_icon Shorten coal stance could burn Labor seats

    Politics Bill Shorten’s coal stance could hurt marginal Labor seats