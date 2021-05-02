More works completed to beautify popular lagoon

Picnic tables and seating have been repainted at Springers Lagoon in Gracemere as part of an ongoing effort from Rockhampton Regional Council and its community partners to make the area as beautiful and inviting as it can be.

Councillor for Parks, Sport and Public Spaces, Cherie Rutherford, said the recent works were carried out to make the natural waterhole a more attractive spot to stop and refresh.

Cr Rutherford said the repainted picnic tables and seating were just a small addition to the "impressive" works carried out over the past few years.

"We are really proud of the improvements made to Springers Lagoon and it has been the result of a collaborative effort between council, the Queensland Government and our community partners," she said.

In addition to the fishing and viewing platform which featured interpretative signage, Cr Rutherford said past work at Springers Lagoon included stabilising and revegetating the creek bank, upgrading the carpark, renewing the footpaths and creating a waterway access point for small non-motorised water craft.

Councillor for Water and Environmental Sustainability, Donna Kirkland, said the bush regeneration and riparian restoration at Springers Lagoon was a wonderful example of the role community groups play in the delivery of council's Natural Resource Management program.

"Multicultural Australia were our key delivery partners for this project, and they have been integral to improving the condition of some of our key natural assets," Cr Kirkland said.

Councillor Ellen Smith said Springers Lagoon was well-loved by the local community.

"It is wonderful to see people really making the most of the beautiful surrounds and taking such pride in the area," Cr Smith said.

"The repainted picnic tables and seating look great and while we have previously made big improvements, sometimes it is the little finishing touches, like a fresh coat of paint, that our community also like to see."

Springers Lagoon is located on Sullivan Road in Gracemere.

MORE COUNCIL STORIES:

Heartbreak: Chimp family mourns loss of bub

Council moves on flying foxes in city's Botanic Gardens

Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running