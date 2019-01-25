Dog seized after terrifying attack

Moreton Bay Regional Council has seized a dog after it allegedly attacked a woman in Kippa-Ring on Wednesday. File picture

A DOG that allegedly charged out of a home and knocked a woman to the ground and bit her as she protected her own pet has been seized by Moreton Bay Regional Council.

The alleged attack comes only days after another woman from the Moreton Bay region came forward begging dog owners to keep their pets on the leash after she was bitten in a Petrie park.

A council spokeswoman said the dog attacked the woman as she was on an evening walk with her family and her dog in Kippa-Ring shortly after 5pm.

"At the time, the victim and her family were walking their own dog on-leash down a residential street when the offending dog charged out of nearby property," she said.

She said the victim lifted her dog out of the way and bore the brunt of the offending dog's attack.

"The victim was brought to the ground and received deep puncture wounds to both arms and required hospital treatment," the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended the scene and took her to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

Moreton Bay Regional Council seized the offending dog a short time later and is investigating the incidence, the council spokeswoman said.

"Council is proposing to declare the dog as dangerous under the Animal Management Act 2009," she said.

"Council acknowledges that most dog owners do the right thing, however, those that don't present an unacceptable risk to the safety of the community."

"Council takes a zero-tolerance approach to irresponsible dog ownership and has a responsibility to intervene in cases where an animal presents an unacceptable safety risk to the community."