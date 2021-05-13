Moreton Island returns to traditional owners in $30m deal

Control of Moreton Island will return to traditional owners under a $30m deal despite concerns of residents and businesses.

The Queensland parliament unanimously passed laws on Thursday expanding the powers of North Stradbroke Island's Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation to nearby Moreton Island - almost two years after Native Title was granted.

QYAC will receive about $30m to jointly manage the island with the State Government, which Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon described as "the rightful return of land" to traditional owners.

Moreton Island has been returned to traditional owners under a $30m deal.

The change will give QYAC the responsibility to manage and ability to live on the island.

Ms Scanlon said tourism on the island would become more diversified, building on the more than 23,000 camping and vehicle permits issued each year to visitors.

Opposition Environment spokesman Sam O'Connor welcomed the management transfer but said the government should acknowledge and learn from issues on North Stradbroke.

"The government is responsible for putting in place structures to ensure the right processes and accountability are in place," he said.

Mr O'Connor said the lack of transparency about the management of Stradbroke had sent some Moreton stakeholders "into panic mode about what this all means".

Some Moreton Island business owners have raised concerns over QYAC's ability to refuse a permit to operate on the island without providing a reason.

Ms Scanlon dismissed the operators' permit fears, declaring QYAC was committed to increasing the diversity of businesses on the island.

"The department will consult with QYAC, which is entirely appropriate, to ensure the proposed activities are consistent with the native title rights and interests of the Quandamooka people and consistent with the management intent of the protected area," she said.

She accused the Opposition of "fearmongering" by focusing on "very narrow and distant hypotheticals".

