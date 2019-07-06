Morgan cleared for Origin after passing concussion test

Michael Morgan and Queensland coach Kevin Walters at Brisbane's Langlands Park on Thursday. Picture: Darren England/AAP

IT'S been a "nervous" week for Maroons centre Michael Morgan, fearing he might miss the State of Origin decider after being "knocked out cold" only eight days ago.

Morgan resumed contact training on Thursday, finally cleared from concussion protocol after a hit that result in Blues enforcer Tariq Sims being rubbed out of Origin III.

While Morgan insisted he held no grudge against Sims, he revealed he had no memory for 30 minutes after the hit.

Sims was found guilty of dangerous contact on the Cowboys' skipper, after having his original Grade2 charge downgraded.

Throughout the week in Maroons camp, Morgan was on light duties - the reason why utility Moses Mbye trained at left centre.

That sent questions rippling throughout the state as to how exactly the Maroons would line up next Wednesday night.

"I'm all good now - I was pretty dazed on Friday (last week), but since then I've had no headaches or dizziness," Morgan said yesterday, a week after the incident.

"I don't actually remember it then for the next half hour, I don't even know if I did the HIA (head injury assessment).

"Yesterday (Thursday) afternoon I did the cognitive test and passed, so now I'm good to go. That was the final test.

"You always get a bit nervous though. You have to get a certain standard to pass and you're hopeful."

Asked whether he thought Sims deserved a suspension, Morgan was coy.

Tariq Sims smashed Michael Morgan.

"My opinion is that there was no malice, he didn't come out and try to take my head off," he said.

"Unfortunately for him (Sims) the tackle went a bit wrong. I mean I was knocked out cold from the contact to the head.

"I'm glad it wasn't my decision to make."

Morgan said while he'd prefer to play in the halves than centre or utility, he would do everything in his power to support new five-eighth Corey Norman.

It's obviously my preferred position, but Normy has been named there," he said.

I didn't know where I was named until I got here - I wasn't coming in with a bad attitude or anything.

"Normy has his chance to play six and I will do whatever I can to support him."