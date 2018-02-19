Morning Bulletin: We're for you Central Queensland

Member for Capricornia Kirsten Livermore with then Prime Minister Julia Gillard, in Derby St during the Fitroy River floods of 2011. It was The Morning Bulletin who raised its voice above others to ask her to commit to flood proofing the highway into our city so we would never be cut off for two weeks again.

Member for Capricornia Kirsten Livermore with then Prime Minister Julia Gillard, in Derby St during the Fitroy River floods of 2011. It was The Morning Bulletin who raised its voice above others to ask her to commit to flood proofing the highway into our city so we would never be cut off for two weeks again. Sharyn O'Neill

IN a room crowded with news crews from around the world, one voice spoke for Central Queensland.

The media throng, crowded into the disaster control centre at Rockhampton Town Hall, fired questions at then Prime Minister Julia Gillard who had arrived in a Blackhawk after the flooded Fitzroy River cut the Bruce Hwy south of the city.

It was The Morning Bulletin who raised its voice above others to ask her to commit to flood proofing the highway into our city so we would never be cut off for two weeks again.

This essential highway upgrade should have been delivered 30 years earlier - and we were not going to let them avoid it again.

The PM said "fair's fair", it wasn't her government's fault, but she had been warned.

PRIME MINISTER FLOOD PROOF OUR HIGHWAY OR BE DAMNED blazed across the next Morning Bulletin front page.

So began our 2011 campaign to Flood Proof Our Highway.

For months we interviewed dozens of stakeholders - many of them victims of past mistakes - and kept asking our leaders how the number one highway in Australia, and supply route to this region, could be cut for two weeks?

SHOW US THE MONEY ALBANESE was another front page headline fired at the Labor Government when then Transport Minister Anthony Albanese flew into to see for himself what was going on in Rockhampton.

When Treasurer (of the time) Wayne Swan turned up we told him to commit to the project - and rejected his excuses when he didn't.

Two weeks later Julia Gillard announced federal funding for the $300m project that is now the magnificent Yeppen South flood plain bridge.

All eyes were on Rockhampton in 2011 as the Fitzroy River flooded. Pictured, from left, are Mayor Brad Carter, Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Member for Capricornia Kristen Livermore. Sharyn O'Neill

This campaign was never going to fail because we are Central Queensland and we were fighting the good fight for our region.

The fight goes on for every issue worth fighting for including better roads, the State Government on the Adani loan fiasco and the Fair Go campaign for a better share of government funding for our region and our kids' future.

We're for holding our politicians to account and telling them what matters to Central Queenslanders. We're for fighting the powerbrokers until a problem is fixed. We're for Central Queenslanders because that's who we are.

We've been here since 1861 when it all began, telling the stories of floods, droughts, fire, earthquakes, cyclones, boom and bust, war and peace.

When disaster strikes we're there for you.

Karen Johnson and her partner Rob in their 150-year-old home that was torn apart during Cyclone Marcia. Christine McKee

When Cyclone Marcia turned into a monster and smashed havoc across our communities in 2015 our reporters stayed up all night to keep the region informed on the cyclone crisis.

Our news teams worked through the cyclone at the Bulletin office to file rolling online reports, including video coverage from the eye of the cyclone. As roofs blew off, power went out and roads were cut we kept updating readers.

With power cut to 97% of the region we knew how vital it was to get the print edition out to inform people who had no TV, radio or internet.

The Morning Bulletin's coverage of Cyclone Marcia. Adam Wratten

In the following weeks we pressured the Australian Government to increase and approve disaster funding because we knew how badly it was needed.

We were there for you in in 2008 when a body of contaminated water so toxic it didn't break up flowed down the Fitzroy River after a mine pit flooded.

We launched a campaign for independent water testing with 7000 people signing our petition forcing the government to toughen up rules around mine water discharge.

That commitment to water quality and our vigilance stands to this day.

We stood up for CQ because we're for you.

But we are more than a community champion, we celebrate the many triumphs and report the tragedies because that's part of being a Central Queenslander.

We were there when a young boy named Jason Day started wining golf tournaments aged 11 in Central Queensland.

Jason Day, of Australia, holds the trophy after winning another trophy. A young Day learnt his game on the fairways of Central Queensland. Gregory Bull

We were there to shout his name when this son of a Lakes Creek meatworker became World Junior champion and we were there again to celebrate his achievement as World Number one.

It all started at the North Rockhampton Golf Club where junior players now walk in his footsteps.

Our commitment to sport continues as we back dozens of codes and competitions with enhanced coverage of junior sport, our recently improved form guide and more online reporting as it happens.

Dave Taylor has signed a two year contract to play with the Capras. Can he fire them to success? Chris Ison ROK010218ccapras3

We'll be all over the Capras bid to win the Intrust Super Cup this year, covering every game, with Dave "Coal Train" Taylor sure to make a huge impact on the opposition.

We've gone from black and white broadsheets in 1861 with ads on the front page to reaching a total monthly audience of 152,000 people (print and online).

That audience continues to grow through our 24 hour a day mobile news services and personalised email alerts, and there is so much more to come.

We're for you.