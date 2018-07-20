Menu
CQ areas will wake up to frost this weekend.
Morning frost to chill Central Queensland areas this weekend

Steph Allen
by
20th Jul 2018 4:48 PM
THERE are fine days ahead for Central Queensland, with a drier, colder air mass expected bring morning frosts to areas over the weekend.

A cool south-westerly trough will move off the coast today and result in cooler days and nights across the region.

Inland areas across Central Queensland can expect isolated frosts today and tomorrow morning, with temperatures remaining cool.

"Those conditions are going to continue early into next week with cool, sunny days and nights,” Bureau of Meteorolgoy's Mark Tremorden said.

Over the weekend, Rockhampton will reach a maximum of 24 with overnight temperatures falling to between 6 and 12 degrees tomorrow night and between 2 and 9 degrees Sunday night.

On Monday night, maximum temperatures will remain consistent, with night temperatures falling to between 5 and 11 degrees.

There is no rainfall forecast for any areas across Central Queensland over the weekend.

