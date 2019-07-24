MORNING REWIND: $100,000 jobs pouring into CQ

(L-R) Brenden Dousling (Clermont), Allan Skillings (Adani), Ted Pham (Adani), Greg Bennett (Clermont), Ally Foley (Adani) and Mick Heap (Adani) commencing construction work at the Adani mine.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday July 23.

A deckhand from the prawn trawler which sunk at Rosslyn Bay Harbour on Monday has spoken about the unfortunate discovery.

The Moby Dick waits for a salvage operation at Rosslyn Bay. Contributed

One of the worlds biggest aircraft carriers, the US Ronald Reagan, is in Central Queensland at the moment and we got to take a look inside the mammoth army ship.

Flight Deck USS Ronald Reagan. Allan Reinikka ROK220719aussrrea

Almost a week after the community drug rehab forum, debate on the location of the facility is still fierce.

Residents protest the proposed location of Rocky's first drug facility. Meg Bolton

Scores of jobs paying $100,000 or more are pouring into Central Queensland at the moment.

(Catch up HERE)

A Rockhampton mother faced court this week after being caught red handed stealing a wallet while hiding marijuana in her underwear.

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.