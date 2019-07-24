MORNING REWIND: $100,000 jobs pouring into CQ
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday July 23.
---
A deckhand from the prawn trawler which sunk at Rosslyn Bay Harbour on Monday has spoken about the unfortunate discovery.
(Catch up HERE)
---
One of the worlds biggest aircraft carriers, the US Ronald Reagan, is in Central Queensland at the moment and we got to take a look inside the mammoth army ship.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: Meet the Aussie digger cooking for an army
---
Almost a week after the community drug rehab forum, debate on the location of the facility is still fierce.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab
---
Scores of jobs paying $100,000 or more are pouring into Central Queensland at the moment.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Rockhampton mother faced court this week after being caught red handed stealing a wallet while hiding marijuana in her underwear.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.