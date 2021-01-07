MORNING REWIND: 5 stories you may have missed.
Good morning, Central Queensland.
Can you believe we’re a whole week into 2021? Hope it’s treating you well.
Here’s Harry’s cartoon and the Letters to the Editor:
Police officers spent Wednesday afternoon chasing a man who was jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside:
At Koorana Crocodile Farm in Coorooman, handlers undertook the risky inspection of up to 40 nests:
Meanwhile, a 3m croc was spotted near a fishing ramp in the Fitzroy River:
Seven youths have been arrested and police are searching for more after an alleged lengthy crime spree across the Capricornia district.
An ACC report revealed up to 95 per cent of rural CQ’s homeowners don’t insure because premiums are too expensive:
Have a great day!