The female crocodile, restrained while its eggs are taken for artificial incubation.
MORNING REWIND: 5 stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
Jann.Houley@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 6:28 AM
Good morning, Central Queensland.

Can you believe we’re a whole week into 2021? Hope it’s treating you well.

Here’s Harry’s cartoon and the Letters to the Editor:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-to-the-editor-how-will-rate-fix-be-funded/4169039/

Harry's view on NYE fireworks being rescheduled for Easter on the Cap Coast.
Police officers spent Wednesday afternoon chasing a man who was jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-wanted-man-jumping-backyard-fences/4169016/

At Koorana Crocodile Farm in Coorooman, handlers undertook the risky inspection of up to 40 nests:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/incredible-way-handlers-raid-cq-croc-nests/4168960/

The crocodile eggs are retrieved.
Meanwhile, a 3m croc was spotted near a fishing ramp in the Fitzroy River:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/watch-3m-croc-spotted-near-fitzroy-barrage/4169002/

Seven youths have been arrested and police are searching for more after an alleged lengthy crime spree across the Capricornia district.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/7-youths-arrested-over-alleged-cq-car-theft-break-/4168747/

An ACC report revealed up to 95 per cent of rural CQ’s homeowners don’t insure because premiums are too expensive:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/insurance-unaffordable-for-most-regional-cq-homeow/4168831/

ACCC comparison of non-insurance around Qld
Have a great day!

