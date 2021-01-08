Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
8th Jan 2021 6:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning, Central Queensland. We hope you’ve got something great planned for the weekend.

Here’s a reminder what featured on the Morning Bulletin website yesterday, January 7.

Harry's View
Harry's View

See Harry’s cartoon and read Letters to the Editor here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-to-the-editor-in-trump-we-trust/4169635/

Five juveniles were arrested and charged following a crime spree across Central Queensland:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/juveniles-arrested-after-cq-crime-spree/4169253/

Mount Morgan gold recovery project could be activated this year:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/another-dormant-rocky-goldmine-could-be-revived/4169364/

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

Dramatic scenes in Koongal as a backyard shed burns; also fires at Farnborough and Joskeleigh.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/video-shed-burns-down-in-backyard-of-home/4169356/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rural-fire-crew-called-to-farnborough-blaze/4169592/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/fire-crews-heading-to-capricorn-coast/4169195/

A new policy offers incentives for investors to build in the Rockhampton CBD:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/developers-given-incentives-to-invest-in-rocky/4169483/

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Police appeal for dashcam footage of Baralaba crash:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/police-appeal-for-help-as-couple-seriously-injured/4169498/

fires juvenile crime morning review tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘In Trump we trust’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘In Trump we trust’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How trainer turned ‘problem child’ race horse into a winner

        Premium Content How trainer turned ‘problem child’ race horse into a winner

        Horses There is no doubting that Fast Song is an untapped talent capable of many more...

        ‘Honest mistake’ lands man before court

        Premium Content ‘Honest mistake’ lands man before court

        Crime He failed to attend Rockhampton Watchhouse to provide his identifying particulars...

        Rural fire crew called to Farnborough blaze

        Premium Content Rural fire crew called to Farnborough blaze

        News A private landholder called for help about 4.50pm on Thursday.