MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

It was a big news day yesterday with local police making a shocking arrest in a suspicious fire case.

The Bromilow's family home was totally gutted by fire last week. Daniel Bromilow

A teenager was arrested and faced court over a bomb hoax.

Crowds of people waiting outside Stockland following the bomb threat. Contributed

Rockhampton Regional Council has launched a petition calling on the State Government to give regional Queensland A Fair Go!

SIGNATURES: Jason Thomasson, Cr Neil Fisher, Jack Trenaman, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Drew Wickerson, Cr Ellen Smith, Frank Humphreys, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Scott Stevens and Cr Tony Williams RRC

A Gracemere woman got quite a shock while whipping up dinner after she found a sharp, mangled 5c coin in a tin on tuna.

Leanne Goodsall was shocked to find a sharp 5c coin in her tuna dish on Monday night. Leanne Goodsall

In sport, you can catch up on the Aaron Payne clash between Rockhampton Grammar School and The Cathedral College.

Rugby league: TCC Noah Chadwick scores. Allan Reinikka ROK040619aleague5

