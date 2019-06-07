MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

Renown writer, producer and director Baz Luhrmann (yellow shirt) at the Pilbeam Theatre for Crocodile Creek in 1986.

Renown writer, producer and director Baz Luhrmann (yellow shirt) at the Pilbeam Theatre for Crocodile Creek in 1986. Pilbeam Theatre

---

One of the biggest stories of the day yesterday was a fraud case, where a senior manager from a Central Queensland council was sentenced to five years in jail after defrauding his former employer of over $200,000.

Jason Akers (left) is behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud. Jessica Dorey

---

A local hobby store had its lease terminated after just three days of trading and given 90 minutes to pack up after the centre it was trading in received customer complaints.

Damien Geyer packs up his Allenstown shop front Allan Reinikka

---

Do you agree that this is Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

Two vehicles have collided at the intersection on North Street Frazer Pearce

---

The historic Pilbeam Theatre celebrated its 40th birthday yesterday. We took a look back at some of its best moments.

Backstage at the Pilbeam Theatre for Panto in 1979. Pilbeam Theatre

---

A Central Queensland mine has launched a study into driverless trucks.

FUTURISTIC MINING: A CQ mine was started a study into driverless trucks. Jessica Dorey

---

