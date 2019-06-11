MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

The awesome view at the Sleipner Street home. Just one of the projects Rufus Design received an award for at the Building Designers Association of Queensland (BDAQ) Region Design Awards.

--

Adani is in a last-minute scramble to provide the Department of Environment and Science with an updated version of its groundwater dependent ecosystem management plan for the Carmichael coal mine.

Doongmabulla springs graphic Adani Australia

---

Nothing, not even being a trained nurse, could prepare Robyn Neilson for the horror she was about to face as she arrived at her neighbour's property following a call for help.

Robyn Neilson was first responder to a horrific accident at the Shann's Moranbah property in 2002 Contributed

---

The discovery of a 1.2km asbestos water line has held up road works, delaying the opening of a popular Rockhampton spot.

Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK010816cpilbeam5

---

A motorcyclist has filed a lawsuit for more than $2.5 million after a ute hit him when he was stopped on the side of the road almost four years ago.

---

A Rockhampton man has taken local home designs to a new level and he has just been awarded the top gong at the Building Designers Association of Queensland (BDAQ) Regional Design Awards.

---

