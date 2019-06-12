MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

Brian Fitzgerald was a keen race-goer at Callaghan Park and owned his own horse.

Brian Fitzgerald was a keen race-goer at Callaghan Park and owned his own horse. John Fitzgerald

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure you are up to date with the biggest local stories from each day.

Welcome to the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on 5 stories from around the region that you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday, June 11.

---

Trained nurse Robyn Neilson could never have been prepared for what she saw when she arrived at her neighbours property after she received a call for help.

(Catch up HERE)

Robyn Neilson was first responder to a horrific accident at the Shann's Moranbah property in 2002 Contributed

ALSO READ: Never to hold her children

---

How does Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke think the region fared in the State Budget, announced yesterday afternoon?

(Catch up HERE)

ROAD SUPPORT: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke intends to lobby the Queensland Government for funding to upgrade Lawrie St. Contributed

---

The Rockhampton sports community is in mourning after farewelling one of their own this month.

(Catch up HERE)

Brian Fitzgerald and Stephen Rundle - Rockhampton Art Gallery Racing Enthusiasts lunch. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK200711srac2 Sharyn O'Neill

---

Take a look at what Rockhampton is set to receive now that the State Budget has been released.

(Catch up HERE)

Jane Bentley shared this image of Great Keppel Island. Jane Bentley

---

The Pop Up Polo drew a large crowd over the weekend, despite the wet weather. Follow the link below to have a look at our gallery.

(Catch up HERE)

L-R Jessi Burnett, Keecia Mallie and Haylee Moran at Pop Up Polo. Liam Fahey

---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.