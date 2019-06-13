MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

---

A recent spike in the number of local flue cases has local doctors worried about the large number of people attending the Rockhampton Show.

AT RISK: Local doctors are concerned about the local spike in flu cases. IMAGE POINT FR/SHUTTERSTOCK

---

Referees from Football CQ are considering boycotting senior matches following the escalation of abuse towards the refs.

CQ Football referees are considering boycotting senior games following incidents of abuse. David Davies

---

The CQ Capras have released two of their big names, effective immediately, following a shocking season which has seen the team win only one game out of 11.

Capras' Bill Cullen. Allan Reinikka ROK160319acapras3

---

Local cattle baron, Sir Graham McCamley is sharing his life story, including tales from his 56 years of flying.

Sir Graham McCamley presents four copies of his novel Roads in the Sky to Rockhampton's regional libraries, June 11. Meg Bolton

---

An amusement ride operator reportedly threatened a safety officer with a screwdriver at the Rockhampton Show.

Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11 Chris Ison

---

