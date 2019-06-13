Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday

Maddelin McCosker
by
13th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Here at The Morning Bulletin we want to ensure you are up to date with the biggest local stories.

Welcome to the Morning Catch Up, where we fill you in on 5 stories from around the region that you may have missed yesterday.

---

A recent spike in the number of local flue cases has local doctors worried about the large number of people attending the Rockhampton Show.

(Catch up HERE)

AT RISK: Local doctors are concerned about the local spike in flu cases.
AT RISK: Local doctors are concerned about the local spike in flu cases. IMAGE POINT FR/SHUTTERSTOCK

ALSO READ: Flu victims spike in Central Queensland

---

Referees from Football CQ are considering boycotting senior matches following the escalation of abuse towards the refs.

(Catch up HERE)

CQ Football referees are considering boycotting senior games following incidents of abuse.
CQ Football referees are considering boycotting senior games following incidents of abuse. David Davies

---

The CQ Capras have released two of their big names, effective immediately, following a shocking season which has seen the team win only one game out of 11.

(Catch up HERE)

Capras' Bill Cullen.
Capras' Bill Cullen. Allan Reinikka ROK160319acapras3

---

Local cattle baron, Sir Graham McCamley is sharing his life story, including tales from his 56 years of flying.

(Catch up HERE)

Sir Graham McCamley presents four copies of his novel Roads in the Sky to Rockhampton's regional libraries, June 11.
Sir Graham McCamley presents four copies of his novel Roads in the Sky to Rockhampton's regional libraries, June 11. Meg Bolton

ALSO READ: $75,000 donation for a suicide free future in rural areas

---

An amusement ride operator reportedly threatened a safety officer with a screwdriver at the Rockhampton Show.

(Catch up HERE)

Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11
Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11 Chris Ison

ALSO READ: The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.

central queensland cq capras morning rewind rockhampton show 2019 rugby league sir graham mccamley tmbcommunity tmbhealth tmblocals tmbnews tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

