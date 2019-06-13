MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed yesterday
---
A recent spike in the number of local flue cases has local doctors worried about the large number of people attending the Rockhampton Show.
---
Referees from Football CQ are considering boycotting senior matches following the escalation of abuse towards the refs.
---
The CQ Capras have released two of their big names, effective immediately, following a shocking season which has seen the team win only one game out of 11.
---
Local cattle baron, Sir Graham McCamley is sharing his life story, including tales from his 56 years of flying.
---
An amusement ride operator reportedly threatened a safety officer with a screwdriver at the Rockhampton Show.
---
