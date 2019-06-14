MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Despite the news of Adani's groundwater plan being approved, our biggest story as determined by our readers was about the committal hearing for accused murderer, Kimberley Ruth Mitchell.
No surprises here, but our second biggest story yesterday was the news of Adani's ground water plan being approved after many years of back and forth between the company and State and Federal Governments.
Before the news of the approval, Adani said they were confident the approval would be successful.
A new, all female brewing company in Rockhampton is on everyone's lips at the moment. Colvendoe Vodka was launched last week and it is already garnering some serious attention.
One 17-year-old has made her mark at the Rockhampton Agricultural Show this year, impressing the judges enough to nab 17 awards.
