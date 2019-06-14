MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

CLERMONT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 27: Locals and pro-Adani supporters gather outside the Commercial Hotel to protest against anti-Adani environment activists.

CLERMONT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 27: Locals and pro-Adani supporters gather outside the Commercial Hotel to protest against anti-Adani environment activists. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

---

Despite the news of Adani's groundwater plan being approved, our biggest story as determined by our readers was about the committal hearing for accused murderer, Kimberley Ruth Mitchell.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook

ALSO READ: Police first eyed bleeding male instead of murder accused

---

No surprises here, but our second biggest story yesterday was the news of Adani's ground water plan being approved after many years of back and forth between the company and State and Federal Governments.

MINING SUPPORT: National Party MPs Flynn's Ken O'Dowd, Senator Matt Canavan, leader Michael McCormack, Deputy Senator Bridget McKenzie, Capricornia's Michelle Landry, Dawson's George Christensen took their pro-Adani message to Canberra. Contributed

---

Before the news of the approval, Adani said they were confident the approval would be successful.

Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow on site Christine McKee

---

A new, all female brewing company in Rockhampton is on everyone's lips at the moment. Colvendoe Vodka was launched last week and it is already garnering some serious attention.

Clovendoe team members Carla Di Felice and Catie Fry hosting a master class at 45 East St. Steve Marshall

ALSO READ: CQ distillery in high spirits after prestigious global win

---

One 17-year-old has made her mark at the Rockhampton Agricultural Show this year, impressing the judges enough to nab 17 awards.

Rocky show: Shikira Stehbens with her winning hen . Allan Reinikka ROK120619arockysh

---

