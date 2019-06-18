MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Catch Up, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday June 17.

We've been waiting for months to find out when Lone Star Rib House would open its doors at The Terrace and yesterday we were given a date and time.

Lone Star Rib House opened this week Jann Houley

Yeppoon Coast Guard found themselves in a spiky situation over the weekend when they had to make their most unusual rescue yet.

Bill Burchardt mid-echidna rescue. Yeppoon Coast Guard

A former Livingstone Shire Council by-election candidate was admitted to the bar on Friday.

CQUniversity Law graduate and Livingstone Shire Council by-election candidate Alana Murray. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A home-owner in The Range is appealing for public assistance after a number of guns as well as ammunition were stolen from their home on Friday night.

Police shot and killed a 51 year old man on Outlook Drive at Tewantin after the man allegedly had a weapon. Police gun Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily Cade Mooney

A former drug addict has turned his life around and is now focussed on a career in law enforcement.

Smoking drugs. News Corp

