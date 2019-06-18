MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Catch Up, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday June 17.
We've been waiting for months to find out when Lone Star Rib House would open its doors at The Terrace and yesterday we were given a date and time.
Yeppoon Coast Guard found themselves in a spiky situation over the weekend when they had to make their most unusual rescue yet.
A former Livingstone Shire Council by-election candidate was admitted to the bar on Friday.
A home-owner in The Range is appealing for public assistance after a number of guns as well as ammunition were stolen from their home on Friday night.
A former drug addict has turned his life around and is now focussed on a career in law enforcement.
See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind