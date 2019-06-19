MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

There was a strong police presence at the intersection of Jessie and Spencer Street in The Range after a man was stabbed.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday June 18.

---

The biggest story of the day yesterday was the stabbing of a 20-year-old man at an intersection in The Range.

---

Also on the stabbing, Police are on the lookout for three potentially armed men who left the scene of the stabbing in a blue Ford Ranger ute.

---

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has warned Adani protesters will not receive a warm welcome in Rockhampton.

---

The flow on effects of the Adani approval are expected to be felt in the rental market, with vacancies already at an all time low.

---

Police are seeking community assistance after thieves stole the earthing wires from the Central Queensland coal rail network.

Stolen earthing wires from the coal transporting corridor between Rockhampton and Gladstone contributed

---

