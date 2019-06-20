MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Day of action / Go Galilee Basin. Margaret Strelow, Michelle Landry and Deb Frecklington.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday June 19.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was the clash between Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig over who gets first dibs at Adani's Carmichael mine jobs.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig Livingstone Shire Council

There has been an outpouring of support for 20-year-old Jake Steere after he was stabbed in a Rockhampton street Tuesday morning.

Jake Steere, a former Rockhampton State High School student, at his senior formal in 2016. Contributed ROK251116rhsformal28

Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League president Paul Fogwell payed tribute to his good mate Ian "Flakey" Flamank, who passed away last Friday, aged 56.

POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League life member Ian "Flakey” Flamank. File Photo ROK180619flamank1

A Gracemere man was caught masturbating in a public park by children.

Generic image of a children's playground. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Former NRL, Origin and Australian player Dave Taylor yesterday announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

