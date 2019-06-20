Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
20th Jun 2019 7:55 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday June 19.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was the clash between Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig over who gets first dibs at Adani's Carmichael mine jobs.

(Catch Up HERE)

There has been an outpouring of support for 20-year-old Jake Steere after he was stabbed in a Rockhampton street Tuesday morning.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League president Paul Fogwell payed tribute to his good mate Ian "Flakey" Flamank, who passed away last Friday, aged 56.

(Catch Up HERE)

A Gracemere man was caught masturbating in a public park by children.

(Catch Up HERE)

Former NRL, Origin and Australian player Dave Taylor yesterday announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

