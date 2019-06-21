MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday June 20.
The biggest story of the day yesterday was a mining town's massive property price jump of 260 per cent.
A good friend of stabbing victim Jake Steere has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with with some of his medical costs.
A 19-year-old man Gracemere man was charged over the alleged stabbing of Jake Steere.
Rockhampton resident Michael Powell said he was bashed by those using the same ute linked to Tuesday's stabbing.
After nine years of campaigning and planning, environmental clearances and political debate, Adani's Carmichael Mine has begun construction.
