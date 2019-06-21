Menu
(L-R) Brenden Dousling (Clermont), Allan Skillings (Adani), Ted Pham (Adani), Greg Bennett (Clermont), Ally Foley (Adani) and Mick Heap (Adani) commencing construction work at the Adani mine.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
21st Jun 2019 8:05 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday June 20.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was a mining town's massive property price jump of 260 per cent.

(Catch Up HERE)

SOLD: 22 Stower St, Blackwater, sold on March 13 for $220,000.
A good friend of stabbing victim Jake Steere has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with with some of his medical costs.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton High Formal: Jake Steere.
A 19-year-old man Gracemere man was charged over the alleged stabbing of Jake Steere.

(Catch Up HERE)

Stabbing victim Jake Steere in Rockhampton Hospital on June 20.
Rockhampton resident Michael Powell said he was bashed by those using the same ute linked to Tuesday's stabbing.

(Catch Up HERE)

Michael Powell was bashed in the lane way beside his house by men using the same ute linked to yesterday's stabbing.
After nine years of campaigning and planning, environmental clearances and political debate, Adani's Carmichael Mine has begun construction.

(Catch Up HERE)

Land clearing and surveying is underway at Adani's Carmichael Mine site after last week's green light came through for the mega mine.
