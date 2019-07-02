MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Skilled miners are set to cash in on the Adani project's construction phase with 1,075 jobs for the mine and 1,400 on the railway line. Once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.

GOOD MORNING and happy Tuesday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday June 1.

Yesterday, our most read local story was about a woman who had to jump out of a moving car after her then partner threatened he would bury her alive.

Jacquelyn Donovan received a number of death threats from former Capras player Russell Webber during an hour long terrifying ordeal that began after Webber picked her up from a Western St address until the moment she jumped out of the moving car on Woodbury Rd. Contributed

The son of the 55 year-old miner who died last week paid tribute to David Routledge after the tragic mine accident, saying "he was a great father.”

Anthony Routledge and wife Vynita, with children Summa, Tyson and Tayla Routledge, at Mackay Botanical Gardens. Anthony's father David Routledge died at Middlemount Coal Mine on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Daryl Wright.

The body of a man in his 70s was discovered on Monday in a caravan at a Capricorn Coast caravan park.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has questioned the positions advertised on Seek.com, saying an Adani jobs register is needed.

Work has begun on road construction at Adani Carmichael site Christine McKee

The 26-year-old father of one who has been accused of torching his own home in Wandal in May has appeared in court for the first time.

Naughton St Wandal fire the day after Jann Houley

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.