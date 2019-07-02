MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING and happy Tuesday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday June 1.
---
Yesterday, our most read local story was about a woman who had to jump out of a moving car after her then partner threatened he would bury her alive.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The son of the 55 year-old miner who died last week paid tribute to David Routledge after the tragic mine accident, saying "he was a great father.”
(Catch up HERE)
---
The body of a man in his 70s was discovered on Monday in a caravan at a Capricorn Coast caravan park.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has questioned the positions advertised on Seek.com, saying an Adani jobs register is needed.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The 26-year-old father of one who has been accused of torching his own home in Wandal in May has appeared in court for the first time.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.