MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING and happy Wednesday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday, June 2.
---
The tragic death of 29-year-old Tungamull man Rohan Van Wees last week has sent shock waves through the Central Queensland community.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd
---
The decision of one Rockhampton Regional Councillor to no run in the next election has shocked Rockhampton residents.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Local tradie Michael Hodgson is taking on automotive giant Mitsubishi after his 2016 model Triton's engine exploded just 4000kms out of warranty.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Ministers have reacted to the news that anti-Adani protesters are crowdfunding to purchase land near the Galilee Basin for 'mass civil disobedience'.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A joint police operation has seen nearly 100 drug related arrests made in one CQ town in a month.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.