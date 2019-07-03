MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Rohan Van Wees is being remembered by his family and friends after he lost his life in a single vehicle accident last week.

The tragic death of 29-year-old Tungamull man Rohan Van Wees last week has sent shock waves through the Central Queensland community.

Rohan Van Wees is being remembered by his family and friends after he lost his life in a single vehicle accident last week.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

The decision of one Rockhampton Regional Councillor to no run in the next election has shocked Rockhampton residents.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor, Stephen Schwarten. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK011015amcmilla

Local tradie Michael Hodgson is taking on automotive giant Mitsubishi after his 2016 model Triton's engine exploded just 4000kms out of warranty.

Michael Hodgsons Mitsubishi Triton failed just 5,000kms out of warranty and he claims the manufacturer was at fault. Jann Houley

Ministers have reacted to the news that anti-Adani protesters are crowdfunding to purchase land near the Galilee Basin for 'mass civil disobedience'.

Work has begun on road construction at Adani Carmichael site Christine McKee

A joint police operation has seen nearly 100 drug related arrests made in one CQ town in a month.

Sergeant Anthony Houston at Gracemere police station. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK161215adrugs1

