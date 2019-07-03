Menu
Rohan Van Wees is being remembered by his family and friends after he lost his life in a single vehicle accident last week.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING and happy Wednesday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday, June 2.

---

The tragic death of 29-year-old Tungamull man Rohan Van Wees last week has sent shock waves through the Central Queensland community.

(Catch up HERE)

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

---

The decision of one Rockhampton Regional Councillor to no run in the next election has shocked Rockhampton residents.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Councillor, Stephen Schwarten. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
---

Local tradie Michael Hodgson is taking on automotive giant Mitsubishi after his 2016 model Triton's engine exploded just 4000kms out of warranty.

(Catch up HERE)

Michael Hodgsons Mitsubishi Triton failed just 5,000kms out of warranty and he claims the manufacturer was at fault.
---

Ministers have reacted to the news that anti-Adani protesters are crowdfunding to purchase land near the Galilee Basin for 'mass civil disobedience'.

(Catch up HERE)

Work has begun on road construction at Adani Carmichael site
---

A joint police operation has seen nearly 100 drug related arrests made in one CQ town in a month.

(Catch up HERE)

Sergeant Anthony Houston at Gracemere police station. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.

