MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING and happy Friday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday July 4.
---
It's set to be a wet and wild weekend in CQ according to weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology and Sky News.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing from Norman Gardens on July 2 has been found safe and well.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man accused for casing a home days before stealing over $100,000 in items has been denied bail.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Three years ago crash victim Trevor Heyes thought he was going to have both his legs amputated. Last weekend he ran in the 7 Rocky River Run.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Three children were taken to hospital yesterday after reportedly ingesting medicine believed to be codeine.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here on Monday for the Weekly Rewind.