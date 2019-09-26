MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Rookwood Weir is pushing ahead with the Queensland Government exclusively revealing the next stage in the process, but their federal counterparts are outraged by the implications of scaling down the water project.
---
A man who robbed a woman after visiting an ATM also bludgeoned a cow to death in front of a child, hacked off its hind legs and stored them in his fridge.
---
The sudden death of Rockhampton teenager Phuc Thien Hoang (David) Pham has been reported to the Coroners Court for investigation.
---
Documents viewed by The Morning Bulletin have listed 46 locations considered for the Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Facility.
---
A sex predator used Instagram and an online chat room to access underage children and sexual images of them, 14 months after prison release for similar offending.
---
