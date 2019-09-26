MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we look back at the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday, September 25.

---

Rookwood Weir is pushing ahead with the Queensland Government exclusively revealing the next stage in the process, but their federal counterparts are outraged by the implications of scaling down the water project.

WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.

---

A man who robbed a woman after visiting an ATM also bludgeoned a cow to death in front of a child, hacked off its hind legs and stored them in his fridge.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ashley John Kym Hoffman, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to one count of armed robbery and 16 other offences. He robbed a transgender person after they left an ATM at Northside Plaza about 12.40am on September 20, 2018 and held a knife to her throat.

---

The sudden death of Rockhampton teenager Phuc Thien Hoang (David) Pham has been reported to the Coroners Court for investigation.

LINGERING MYSTERY: Rockhampton teenager David Pham's death in Gladstone remains a mystery.

---

Documents viewed by The Morning Bulletin have listed 46 locations considered for the Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Facility.

ADDRESSES REVEALED: Locations considered for the rehab facility have been released in after an RTI request.

---

A sex predator used Instagram and an online chat room to access underage children and sexual images of them, 14 months after prison release for similar offending.

hacker

---

